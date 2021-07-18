Police were called shortly before 2.30pm today, Saturday 17 July, with reports two lorries had collided near junction 30, heading towards the Dartford river crossing.
The road remains closed while investigations are carried out and for the safety of emergency services working at the scene.
Traffic is being diverted.
Witnesses to the collision and anyone with dash cam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]
You can also speak to an online operator at https://www.essex.police.uk between 7am-11pm or call 101.
Please quote incident 816 of today’s date.
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the M25 near Thurrock involving two HGV’s
