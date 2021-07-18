Kent fire and rescue were called to a car that caught fire on Gads Hill (A289), opposite Dial Road, around midday today. No injuries. The vehicle is believed to have been a Vauxhall Insignia.
Fire crews called to cad ablaze on the A289
1 day ago
1 Min Read
