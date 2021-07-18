One man tasered after officers come under attack following after serious incident in Dartford

Police in Kent has sealed a number of streets in Dartford following a serious incident that happened at around 7.30pm on Saturday evening

Police and paramedics from South East Coast ambulance attended and one man was airlifted to a London hospital by the Kent,Sussex and Surrey air ambulance.

A spokesman for Kent police said: Kent Police was called to Lowfield Street, Dartford at 6.01pm on Saturday, 17 July 2021 following a report of a disturbance.

A man sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound and was taken to a London hospital for treatment.