Ocado Group say damage is limited to a small section of less than 1% of the grid having been contained by planned fire attenuation measures

The incident at our Erith CFC on 16/07.21 appears to have been caused by the collision of three bots on the grid resulting in a fire. The correct protocols were successfully implemented including the evacuation of the building, the activation of the sprinkler system and the presence of the London Fire Brigade. No one has been injured and all colleagues on site are safe. The damage is limited to a small section of less than 1% of the grid having been contained by planned fire attenuation measures.

Aside from some residual smoke smell, the vast majority of the CFC is in good condition. While we expect some disruption to operations, we are working to restore normal service as soon as possible. We expect the facility to begin operating within the coming week and thank customers whose orders are affected for their patience.

We would like to also thank the London Fire Brigade and all the other emergency services for their hard work and professionalism in dealing with this incident.