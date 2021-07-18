Six arrested after triple stabbing at the London eye

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing incident on the south bank of the Thames in central London.

Police were called shortly after 11.30pm on Friday, 16 July to reports of a stabbing near to the London Eye.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab injury.

Around 20 minutes later, officers were made aware of a second victim with a stab injury in the South Bank area of SE1. The 17-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment.

At approximately 3.40am on Saturday, 17 July, a 25-year-old man presented at hospital with a stab injury.

All three male are believed to have sustained injuries in the same incident. The conditions of all three are described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Detectives from the Met’s Central South CID are investigating. Officers have recovered two knives which were hidden near to the scene and have identified CCTV footage from the area which is being analysed. Enquiries continue.

Six males have been arrested on suspicion of GBH. They all remain in police custody.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation – or any witnesses or anybody who may have captured relevant images or footage – are asked to call 101 ref 9149/16Jul.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.