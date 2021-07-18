Detectives investigating a serious assault in Dartford are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Kent Police was called to a disturbance in Lowfield Street at around 6pm on Saturday 17 July 2021.

It was reported that a white Nissan Qashqai had collided with some roadside furniture before two men exited the vehicle.

A fight ensued, during which one of the men suffered an injury consistent with a stab wound.

Officers at the scene arrested the victim of the assault, who is in his 20s and from Erith, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He was taken to a London hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

Two other men from London, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were also arrested and under investigation for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A number of police officers were assaulted whilst in attendance, and two of those arrested were tasered as a result of their aggressive behaviour.

A fourth man suspected of carrying out the assault remains outstanding and enquiries to identify and locate him are ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police are urged to call the appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/126283/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.