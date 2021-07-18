A CCTV image has been issued by detectives investigating a suspicious incident at a property in Tunbridge Wells

Two men are reported to have approached the address in Bounds Oak Way, Southborough, at around 3.40am on Tuesday 13 July 2021 before running away when they heard a dog barking from inside.

Detective Sergeant Jim Farley of West Kent CID said: ‘We believe the men in this CCTV image may be able to assist us with our enquiries into this incident.

‘Whilst only one of the men can be clearly seen, we are hopeful that anyone who recognises him may also know who the other person is.

‘Anyone who can help is encouraged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/124351/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.’