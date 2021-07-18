Man rushed to hospitial after early morning attack in Camden

Police were called to Camden High Street at 04:24hrs on Sunday, 18 July following reports of a fight.

Officers attended and found a man with a head injury. He was conveyed to a north London hospital by officers.

His condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening. Some of his injuries may still be life-changing.

A cordon is in place at the scene to preserve evidence and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information should call 101, providing the reference 1710/18JUL.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.