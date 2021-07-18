Police were called to Camden High Street at 04:24hrs on Sunday, 18 July following reports of a fight.
Officers attended and found a man with a head injury. He was conveyed to a north London hospital by officers.
His condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening. Some of his injuries may still be life-changing.
A cordon is in place at the scene to preserve evidence and an investigation is underway.
Anyone with information should call 101, providing the reference 1710/18JUL.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.
Man rushed to hospitial after early morning attack in Camden
5 hours ago
1 Min Read
