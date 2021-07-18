M25 is closed between J2 Darenth to J1B BlueStar due to a “structural incident” and collision with long delays reported

Kent Police and Highways England have sent officers to the incident and Fir crews from Kent Fire and Rescue have also been called. Traffic has been stopped in both directions whilst the scene is managed and confirmed if it is safe for motorists to continue the sections of affected roads.

The incident occurred at Junction 2 A2 (Darenth Interchange), near Dartford, A282/M25, on the anticlockwise carriageway in Kent.

The collision involved a car and two vans and all traffic was stopped as emergency services attended the scene.

Traffic has now been stopped on the clockwise carriageway as well as there is debris across the motorway. A bridge has also been struck in the accident and is being inspected for damage.

As a result, there is heavy congestion approaching the Dartford Crossing from Kent into Essex.

A spokesman for Highways England said:

The M25 is closed in both directions between J1A – J2 for bridge assessments to take place after a collision.

A bridge inspector is en-route.

Road users travelling clockwise are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion route:

From M25 Junction 1A exit slip to roundabout “Littlebrook Interchange”, take 2nd exit onto A206 towards Greenhithe.

At A206 / A226 roundabout take 2nd exit onto B255 towards Bean.

Follow B255 past Bluewater to the A2 North Junction roundabout, take 2nd exit and cross the A2 to the South Junction roundabout and take 1st exit onto A2 towards London.

Follow A2 to M25 Junction 2 “Darenth Interchange” and then take 1st exit to re-join M25 towards Gatwick.

Due to the bridge that is being assessed being on the anti-clockwise diversion route. We advise road users to follow the above diversion in reverse.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and allow extra time for their journey. There are currently delays of 75 minutes above the usual travel time on approach