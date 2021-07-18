This morning, Sunday 18 July.
A motorcyclist came off his bike in Steeple Road at about 9.30am.
The 59-year-old man from Shoeburyness was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.
The road was closed while an investigation work was completed.
Anyone who was driving along Steeple Road at the time and saw what happened or has dash cam footage is asked to contact us online at https://www.essex.police.uk.
Please quote incident 392 of 18 July.
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Latchingdon
5 hours ago
1 Min Read
This morning, Sunday 18 July.
You may also like
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE
Is this real or fake?
December 2, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Tesco in Lockdown after Former Security Man climbs on roof
October 13, 2017
BREAKING • DENMEAD • EASTLEIGH • PORTSMOUTH
Hampshire Paedophile jailed by Judge for 24 years
May 13, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • LONDON
Man Dead following Fatal stabbing Two Serious at Parsons Green Tube Station
October 16, 2017
BREAKING • SURREY
Doctor has Sex Charges Sent Crown Court
May 10, 2016
ANDOVER • BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
CCTV images released following burglary in Andover
1 month ago
BREAKING • ERDINGTON • WEST MIDLANDS
Manhunt after shooting in Erdington
2 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Armed mainland cops descended under darkness to the Isle of Wight
December 27, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Man in his 20’s stabbed at Westfield Shopping centre
October 12, 2019
BREAKING
London Tower Block Fire :Grenfell Tower
June 15, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Stabbing in Edgware Road London
March 9, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • PENGE
Police officer charged with causing deaths of aunt and nephew
2 months ago
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Delays on Kent Railways after train hits obstruction on the track
February 28, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE
Six fire crews called to property fire
March 25, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • HAVANT • MISSING
Can you help find missing Kieron Matthews who from Havant ?
January 16, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Convicted Portsmouth Baby Killer has appeal against conviction refused
February 19, 2018
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Rider killed in fatal A30 Collison
February 25, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
No new Searches for missing Rosie Johnson say Police
June 28, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
Woman found dead in Kingston flat Fire
July 20, 2017
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Murdered Portsmouth teen named locally as Ollie Blatcher
February 10, 2018
BREAKING • FLEET • HAMPSHIRE
Police close part of the M3 motorway following collision
April 20, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Teenager Stabbed outside Slade Green Station in Kent
August 20, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • LATEST NEWS
Rescue Turns into Recovery Operation at Didcot Power Station
February 24, 2016
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
USAR team called after Car ploughs into Pub in Fordingbridge
September 24, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
CCTV released after disturbance in West Malling
August 4, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Sixty firefighters tackle London Bayswater Blaze
August 19, 2017
A2 • BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT
Fire crews called to car ablaze on the A2 near Gravesend
July 12, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Children Escape Injury following Wroxall Bus Crash
April 10, 2018
BREAKING • LAWLESS BRITAIN • LONDON
Breaking News missing toddler found
January 6, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Yobs Force closure of Poplar Southsea Cafe
March 8, 2017
BREAKING • MAIDSTONE
Police appeal after Maidstone sex attack
May 7, 2019
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Search launched after kayaker’s equipment washes up in Gosport
December 10, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Fire crews called to Winchester McDonald’s
July 12, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police release images of Lucy’s missing clothing
July 29, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Have you seen missing Havant girl who has autism
July 16, 2017