This morning, Sunday 18 July.
A motorcyclist came off his bike in Steeple Road at about 9.30am.
The 59-year-old man from Shoeburyness was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.
The road was closed while an investigation work was completed.
Anyone who was driving along Steeple Road at the time and saw what happened or has dash cam footage is asked to contact us online at https://www.essex.police.uk.
Please quote incident 392 of 18 July.
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Latchingdon
58 mins ago
1 Min Read
