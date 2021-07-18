Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a fatal road traffic collision in Bromley

Police were called to Southborough Lane at approximately 1.20am on Sunday, 18 July following reports of a collision involving a car and an e-scooter.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a 16-year-old male, who had been riding the e-scooter, with serious injuries.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he sadly died. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a red Fiat Punto, did not stop at the scene.

It was discovered later the same morning in Southwood Close, Bromley.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death by dangerous driving and providing a positive alcohol breath test. He was taken into custody where he remains.

Officers are also investigating the disappearance of the e-scooter that was being ridden at the time of the collision. It is believed to have been stolen from the scene.

A dark-coloured people carrier type car with a sliding door was seen in the area and officers are keen to speak to the occupants in relation to this aspect of their investigation.

Anyone who saw the collision, witnessed the removal of the e-scooter, or who saw a red Fiat Punto being driven in the area at around 01:20hrs, is urged to call police on 0208 285 1574, providing the reference 775/18JUL.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Local residents are also urged to check doorbell video cameras and drivers who were in the area are asked to look back on dash-cam footage, to see if they have captured anything related to the collision or the vehicles involved.