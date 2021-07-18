BREAKING CANNING TOWN LONDON NEWHAM

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Newham

4 hours ago
1 Min Read
At around 1.10pm on Sunday Police were called to a 16-year old boy stabbed in Tree Road, E16. The boy has been taken to hospital. Police say they await an assessment of his condition. There has been no arrest yet. Enquiries continue. Anybody with information  or any witnesses are asked to call 101, ref 4051/18jul