A teenager has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Newham

At around 1.10pm on Sunday Police were called to a 16-year old boy stabbed in Tree Road, E16. The boy has been taken to hospital. Police say they await an assessment of his condition. There has been no arrest yet. Enquiries continue. Anybody with information or any witnesses are asked to call 101, ref 4051/18jul
4 hours ago
1 Min Read
