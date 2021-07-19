The sentencing of four men concluded following a trial into a violent daylight attack that happened in north London in January 2020.

Romario Johnston-Dalson, 20 , of Vincent Road, Haringey, was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment on Friday, 9 July after being found guilty of attempted murder. He was found guilty on Monday, 15 March.

Khari Oram, 24 of Caldy Walk, Islington, was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment on Thursday, 15 July after being found guilty of attempted murder and having an article with a blade or point in a public place. He was found guilty on Monday, 15 March.

Sherome Williams, 19 of no fixed address was sentenced to 27 years imprisonment on Friday, 9 July 2021 after being found guilty of attempted murder. He was found guilty on Monday, 15 March.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was sentenced on Thursday, 16 July to four years after being found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was found guilty on Monday, 15 March.

A fifth person, who cannot be named due to his age; was found not guilty of attempted murder.

During the trial, which started on Monday, 15 February, the Judge and jury heard the facts of the violent attack that happened at about 3.30pm on 6 January, 2020, on Lansdowne Road, N17.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was driving down the road when a stolen black Mercedes rammed into his vehicle.

The victim left his vehicle and ran from the crash scene. He was chased and repeatedly stabbed by the defendants who had been in the Mercedes.

After landing a number of violent knife injuries in the victim’s back, abdomen and thighs, the defendants ran back to the stolen black Mercedes and attempted to flee the scene. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was discharged from hospital the following day.

The suspects tried to flee in the stolen Mercedes and force their way through traffic, but collided with a number of vehicles. The occupants of the Mercedes then ran off.

Making off on foot, the defendants discarded a large knife and bandana over a garden fence when they were being pursued by the police. These were recovered by police and subject to forensic testing.

The bandana was forensically linked to Williams via a DNA match.

The knife that was discarded over the garden fence was also forensically linked, along with items of clothing from within the stolen Mercedes, to Khari Oram.

The Mercedes was taken by police for forensic testing and inside officers found two more knives and items of clothing. A Gucci wallet was also found with Johnston-Dalson’s bank card inside. He had used the card earlier in the day and CCTV of him withdrawing cash and of the attack on the victim showed him wearing the same clothing.

Williams was arrested on the 6 February. When arrested, he was found in possession of a large ‘Rambo’ knife. He was arrested for attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Oram was arrested two days after Williams for the attempted murder.

Johnston-Dalson was arrested two days after Oram’s arrest at an address in E6 just before midnight. was arrested at his home address on 10 March. Both were also arrested for attempted murder.

DC Karl Latham, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “This was a violent gang attack that resulted from a ‘ride out’ into rival gang territory. It took place in broad daylight in front of school children and commuters. My team worked tirelessly to gather numerous pieces of evidence and piece together the jigsaw of exactly what had occurred that day. This assisted us in presenting a compelling case that demonstrated some of the males involved in the incident are also involved in gang crime in the local area.

“Acts of violence such as this will not be tolerated and will be investigated robustly. The defendants will have a lot of time to reflect on the purported benefits of being a gang member, from their prison cells. I would like to thank all the members of the public that provided small pieces of evidence that ultimately led to the imprisonment of four extremely violent males for a substantial period of time and breaking the ‘wall of silence’.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, the police lead for Haringey and Enfield, added: “I have to echo DC Latham’s comments about officers often facing a ‘wall of silence’ and how it does not help us tackle violent crime in London.

“Silence does not save lives. Silence does not help us to protect our young from knife crime. Silence does not help us make London any safer. Only by sharing information about who may be carrying a knife and informing the police of where weapons are being hidden can we make London even safer and drastically reduce violent crime. Information does not have to be shared just with the police, it can be shared 100% anonymously with Crimestoppers or Fearless.

“I would like to pay tribute to our colleagues from Specialist Crime for their determination and commitment to solving this awful crime and for doing their bit to help our local residents and communities feel safe on the streets of Enfield and Haringey (North Area BCU). Here on North Area we are very proud of the excellent working relationship we have with Specialist Crime, who do some amazing work locally and do not always receive the full credit they rightly deserve.

“This successful investigation is just one example of the many they undertake that targets extreme violence, where no stone is left unturned until they have secured the conviction of those involved. I hope the lengthy sentences are a warning and deterrent to others who wish to carry a knife and engage in violence here on North Area.”