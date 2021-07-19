A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of the manslaughter of his father and of assaulting random members of the public

After a three-week trial at Isleworth Crown Court, Leon Joseph, 37, of Elfwine Road, W7 was found guilty of the manslaughter of his father, 60–year-old Glenroy Joseph by reason of diminished responsibility. He was also found guilty of two counts of assault by beating and one count of actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced on Friday, 16 July to a hospital order under section 37 and restriction order under section 41 of the Mental Health Act, both without limitation

Police were called to Leon Joseph’s flat on Elfwine Road shortly before 18:00hrs on 20 July 2020 after neighbours reported shouting coming from the address.

Officers forced entry to the flat and began assessing the scene; as they did so they discovered Glenroy Joseph deceased at the address. In the flat, officers recovered various items that would later test positive for the victim’s DNA. A murder investigation was immediately launched.

A post-mortem examination recorded multiple wounds including stab injuries, bone fractures and traumatic head and brain injuries.

Leon Joseph had left the scene prior to police arrival and discarded the clothes he was wearing in a neighbour’s wheelie bin.

CCTV captured Joseph leaving the scene. He continued to run for approximately one mile until he came to Glade Lane. A woman called 999 after finding him lying on the ground, and paramedics arrived shortly before 19:30hrs. He provided false details to paramedics by giving an alternative home address rather than Elfwine Road. He also refused to answer questions about dried blood near to his eye.

Joseph was taken to hospital, but left A&E at approximately 9.15pm and over a period of about 15 minutes he carried out several attacks on random members of the public.

One was a bus driver just about to begin his shift. As he spoke on his mobile phone, Joseph struck him on the head, causing him to fall to the floor and drop his phone.

A second man, out exercising at the time, witnessed Joseph shouting at an unidentified woman. The man attempted to intervene and Joseph struck him on the back of the head, knocking the man to the floor.

The final victim was an elderly man who had just been praying at his mosque. Joseph approached him with a clenched fist and knocked him to the ground. The man was taken to hospital for treatment to a deep cut and bruising by his right eye.

An officer on patrol was flagged down by members of the public, near to where these assaults had taken place. The officer stopped his vehicle and got out; upon seeing the officer, Joseph ran off.

Pursued by the officer, Joseph continued to run until he came to Southall Fire Station where he made his way onto the roof of the building and stayed there until the next morning. He was arrested at approximately 7am on Tuesday 21 July. As police cautioned him, Joseph continued to behave aggressively and made offensive comments to officers.

Once in police custody, a mental health assessment of Joseph was carried out and he was declared fit to be questioned.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime South (Homicide) led the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan O’Sullivan said: “I can’t begin to imagine the emotions that Glenroy’s family and friends are going through as they come to terms with this traumatic loss. My thoughts, and those of my team, are with them at this difficult time.

“I would also like to thank the three members of the public who were assaulted, for their support of this investigation. This must have been a terrifying ordeal and I hope that they can being to put this period of their lives behind them.”