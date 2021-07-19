Today the final Coronavirus restrictions are set to be withdrawn in England, meaning there will be no further legal limit on public or private gatherings

Since the start of the pandemic, officers have worked hard to engage and educate Londoners on the regulations, which have been updated on a number of different occasions. We are proud of the heroic efforts of people and businesses across the capital, who have made a number of significant sacrifices to help curb the spread of the virus by limiting contact with colleagues, friends and families.

While restrictions are easing, it is important that people remain cautious. The virus has not yet been defeated and, with infection rates rising, everyone has a role to play to ensure that the virus is kept at bay.

From Monday, Met officers will remain highly visible across London, as they have done throughout the pandemic. Officers will no longer be enforcing regulations, but we will continue to work with communities in tackling crime, including our number one priority of bearing down on violence.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors, the Met’s strategic lead for Coronavirus, said: “Since last March, we all had to make huge sacrifices to help save lives and I am hugely grateful to the vast majority of Londoners who have done the right thing and stuck to the rules. As a very last resort, on a number of occasions, officers have taken enforcement action against people who feigned ignorance and made bad decisions that ultimately may have worsened the virus transmission rate.

“Now that the restrictions are easing, I know people throughout the capital eagerly seek the same life as before the virus. While Monday’s easing is welcomed, we must all remember that the battle against the virus is not yet over.

“We should all continue to act responsibly, listening to Government guidance on how we can keep our friends and family safe by getting tested regularly and isolating if you show symptoms of the virus.

“Across London, the Met will act as it has done throughout the pandemic. Police officers will be highly visible in communities, responding to people who need our help. Our fight against crime is not over and we will continue to keep our communities safe and help Londoners as they return to London’s high streets and public spaces.”