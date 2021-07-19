At approximately 5..30pm on Sunday 18th July 2021 police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision where a silver Chrysler 300c crd motor car had collided with a motorcycle on Wilson Way , Pool, Redruth .

The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for serious and potentially life-changing injuries. The driver of the Chrysler did not stop at the scene. It is anticipated that the vehicle will have damage to the front end and also has the front number plate missing. Police are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to make contact with them immediately.

In addition, any person with any knowledge of the vehicle or its driver are asked to make contact as soon as possible, quoting log number 0766 18/07/21 .

The road was closed in both directions whilst the scene was examined and Officers would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance