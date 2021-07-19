A mum who strapped her five-year-old son in a car and then set it ablaze has been RELEASED from the care of mental health services

Teresa Sheldon was detained under a hospital order in July 2015 after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility for the death of son Tommy.

He was injured in the blaze in his mother’s silver Ford Fiesta in Merdon Castle Lane, Hursley, Hampshire, in August 2014 and died a fortnight later in hospital.

Sheldon, (then aged 38), set the car on fire with a cigarette lighter after sprinkling the inside with a can of petrol