She was last seen boarding a train, possibly to the Worthing area, and we’re concerned for her welfare.
Ruby is white, 5′, with long brown hair, glasses, and was wearing a white top, blue denim shorts and in possession of black jacket.
If you see her please report online or call 101, quoting 971 of 17/07.
Help Police in Sussex find Ruby Matthews, 13, missing from Hove since Saturday afternoon
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
