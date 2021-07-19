BREAKING HOVE SUSSEX

Help Police in Sussex find Ruby Matthews, 13, missing from Hove since Saturday afternoon

She was last seen boarding a train, possibly to the Worthing area, and we’re concerned for her welfare.
Ruby is white, 5′, with long brown hair, glasses, and was wearing a white top, blue denim shorts and in possession of black jacket.
If you see her please report online or call 101, quoting 971 of 17/07.