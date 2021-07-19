BREAKING NORTH YORKSHIRE YORK

Sadly, the body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the River Ouse, close to the Water End Bridge in York this evening

Officers attended the scene, along with the fire and ambulance services, after being contacted by kayakers shortly before 5pm.
While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe they know the identity of the deceased but are awaiting confirmation.
His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting:
Reference number 12210162749