People in the #LittlebourneRoad area of #Canterbury are asked to close windows and doors due to a smoke plume from a fire in a house nearby.
Fire crews from Canterbury have been called to tackle the blaze that broke in the early hours on Monday morning
Fire crews from Kent fire and rescue have been called to tackle a blaze that has broke at a property in Canterbury
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
People in the #LittlebourneRoad area of #Canterbury are asked to close windows and doors due to a smoke plume from a fire in a house nearby.
You may also like
SOUTHAMPTON
Two Men arrested after Drugs Raid in Southampton
February 26, 2016
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Hackney
11 months ago
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Carnage as two leg it from Chatham Road High Speed Hit and Run
December 1, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Young boy in collision with a coach in Broadstairs
May 9, 2018
BREAKING • FOREST GATE • LONDON
Manhunt for Forest Gate Raspist continues
8 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
People of Portsmouth share the Portsmouth Love
August 3, 2017
Probe launched after Hove burglar trashes restaurant
May 31, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Wembley man jailed after driving van at group
March 6, 2019
BREAKING • HAVANT
Driver Cut Free from Vehicle after Collision Near Havant
November 28, 2016
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Serious collision closes major Portsmouth Road
October 26, 2016
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
Bent Kent Police officer sentenced after making up assault
July 29, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Motorcycle collision on Market Quay in Fareham
August 30, 2016
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Child falls from Window in Croydon
April 11, 2020
BREAKING • WEST SUSSEX
Police called after shots fired
October 6, 2019
BREAKING
Dogs attacks sheep in Ashdown Forest
May 20, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Woman attacked by group of Six in Newport Street
July 13, 2018
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
Have you seen 22-year-old Harry Avis?
10 months ago
BREAKING • CALNE
Murder victim named as Ellie Gould
May 5, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Fire breaks out on train near Burnham
July 27, 2017
LATEST NEWS • UK
Keeping it in the family this christmas on the Roads
December 19, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Armed Police called to an Incident in Shanklin
April 20, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Duchess of Cornwall names Red Jet Seven in Cowes
July 24, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Manhunt launched after woman found dead in Bromley
May 23, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
East London Supermarket on Lock down by Police
July 18, 2018
BREAKING • DORSET • PORTLAND
Woman recovered from sea in Portland by helicopter
June 29, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19 • LONDON • Manchaster
Manchester Hilton hotel, and event spaces in London and Birmingham are among the next 14 venues to be confirmed and will be transformed into so-called ‘Nightingale courts’ – helping to reduce delays and deliver speedier justice for victims while also providing a financial boost to the venues
5 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Kitchen Fire Rips through Flat leaving it gutted at Gunwharf Quays
February 25, 2017
BREAKING • GREENWICH • LONDON
Large Police response to road in Greenwich
January 13, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Fire breaks out at Fleet Dry cleaners
August 3, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police bail pair over Portsmouth Teen Murder rap
February 11, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Appeal to identify men following violence at football match
January 3, 2018
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
Fire Crews Tackle Scrap Yard Fire in Portsmouth
March 29, 2017
BREAKING
Newport Man arrested over Cowes Stabbing
July 25, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Road Closed After Collision in Portsmouth
May 1, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Hundreds arrested by specialist task force
October 2, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
an suffers burns in Hoo after TV catches fire
July 21, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
Mum releases Pictures after averting a House Fire
March 24, 2017
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
Armed Police storm flat in Belgrave Place Brighton
12 months ago
BREAKING • SURREY
Judge finds short coming in Sean Benton Deepcut inquest
July 18, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Cyclist dies after being crushed by Tanker near Penhurst
July 18, 2018