BREAKING CANTERBURY KENT

Fire crews from Kent fire and rescue have been called to tackle a blaze that has broke at a property in Canterbury

1 hour ago
1 Min Read
Kent Fire x

People in the #LittlebourneRoad area of #Canterbury are asked to close windows and doors due to a smoke plume from a fire in a house nearby.
Fire crews from Canterbury have been called to tackle the blaze that broke in the early hours on Monday morning