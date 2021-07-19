A line of thunderstorms have now formed over Southeast England and expected to persist for the next few hours

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Delays to train services

Some short term loss of power and other services

Under the line of thunderstorms 30 mm of rain could fall in less than an hour with a small chance of 50 mm falling in one or two spots. Some hail and locally strong gusts of wind are possible too. The thunderstorms are expected to die out this evening.