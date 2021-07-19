Fourth man arrested after stabbing in Dartford

Fourth man arrested after serious assault in Dartford

A fourth arrest has been made following a serious assault in Dartford.

The detainee, who is a 21-year-old man, was arrested at around 11.15pm on Sunday 18 July 2021 following a fight in Lowfield Street the previous evening. He remains in custody as enquiries continue.

The assault took place after a Nissan Qashqai collided with roadside furniture at around 6pm. The two occupants then got out of the vehicle and a fight took place.

A 26-year-old man from Erith sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound and was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Two other men from London, aged 39 and 26, were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

They have both been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until 11 and 13 August respectively.

A number of police officers were assaulted whilst in attendance, and two of those arrested were tasered as a result of their aggressive behaviour.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to an officer is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/126283/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org