Emergency Services respond to Three males stabbed on the Isle Of Dogs

Police were called at 17:47hrs to reports of a disturbance in Pepper Street, E14. Three males with found with stab injuries and taken to hospital. We await an update on their conditions. No arrests. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6042/19Jul.

As a result of this incident a Section 60 has been authorised for the E14 area until 9am on Tuesday. This gives officers additional powers to use stop and search to prevent any further violence.

None of the males suffered life-threatening injuries. A crime scene remains in place while officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.