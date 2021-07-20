Six bikes, worth more than £40,000, have been stolen from a Chesterfield shop

Officers are investigating reports of the burglary at JE James Cycles during the early hours of Friday 16 June and we’re appealing to the public for help.

At just after 3.30am four offenders have arrived at the store in Brimington Road North and broken in through the shutters.

It is believed they have stolen six electric bikes and thrown them onto a trailer being pulled by a green camouflage coloured quad bike.

The offenders have then driven off back towards Brimington Road North.

We have released images of bikes, like the ones stolen, in the hope someone may have noticed them.

Did you notice anything suspicious in the area that night, or have you seen these bikes for sale?

