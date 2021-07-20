Detectives investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Southall are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward

Police were called at around 6am on Saturday, 17 July to Southall Park in Green Drive to reports of an unresponsive woman.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but the woman, aged in her 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination commenced on Sunday, 18 July, at Fulham Mortuary. No cause of death was established and we await the outcome of toxicology tests.

Enquiries are ongoing by detectives from West Area Command Unit to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Detective Inspector Sukh Kanwar said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family and my officers are working to establish the circumstances leading up to the death of their loved one. I would like to appeal to anyone who may have been inside or in the vicinity of the park between 10.30pm on Friday, 16 July and 1.30am on Saturday, 17 July – if you heard or saw anything you think could assist this investigation please make contact with us.”

Witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 1674/17JUL.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.