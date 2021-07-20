A gull has been rescued after getting stuck in netting between a Greggs, a gym and a cocktail bar in Cardiff

RSPCA Cymru was alerted on Tuesday (13 July) after a member of the public spotted the gull’s plight on Park Place in the Welsh capital and sounded the alarm.

The animal welfare charity says the incident acts as a reminder as to the dangers netting can pose to animals.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels attended, and enlisted the support of South Wales Fire & Rescue Service, who utilised ladders to reach the gull and brought him to safety.

He was transferred to a local veterinary practice for assessment, and is now at a specialist animal rescue centre in Herefordshire for ongoing care ahead of an anticipated return to the wild.

Inspector Sophie said: “This gull was found on netting between Greggs, a health club and a cocktail bar – so we’re not quite sure if he fancied a workout, a night out or a snack.

“But in all seriousness – the poor bird was in a terrible tangle and we had to enlist the support of our friends at Whitchurch Fire Station to help. It’s another advert of what we can do together for animal welfare.

“Thankfully, they were able to get him down – and after a check over at the vets, we transferred the gull to a specialist centre in Herefordshire for ongoing rehabilitation.

“Netting on buildings can be a challenging obstacle for wild birds – like this gull. The RSPCA continues to highlight the role of safer alternatives in keeping animals safe and well.”

