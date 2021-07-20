Police have issuing a re-appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Henley-on-Thames

The incident happened between 2.30am and 6.30am on Sunday 11 July on Wyfold Lane, Peppard Common.

A man in his forties was found with severe injuries and sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are receiving support from specialist officers.

The full circumstances are being investigated but it appears the man was involved in a collision with a vehicle, which then left the scene.

We are appealing again to anyone who might have witnessed the moments leading up to the collision or indeed the collision itself.

We are also requesting anyone who was in the area between 2.30am and 6.30am to check their dash-cam recordings or CCTV.

If you have any information, witnessed this incident or think you might be able to help with the investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or make a report online quoting reference number 43210306555.

You can also make a report completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.