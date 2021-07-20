Lilly-Mae went missing at lunchtime on Monday(19 July). She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black vest.
She may have travelled to #London.
If you have seen Lilly-Mae since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, you can report information by:
Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Lilly-Mae now or have seen her in the last few moments, quoting 363 of 19 July.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a 15 year old girl who has gone #missing from #HemelHempstead
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
