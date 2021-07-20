Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Bognor Regis are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Officers were called to the A259 Bognor Regis bypass about 10pm on Saturday (17 July) to a collision involving a Ford Tourneo and a Honda motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle – a 57-year-old man from Basingstoke – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car – a 69-year-old man – and passengers – a 32-year-old woman and three children suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any relevant dash-cam footage, to come forwards.

Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is urged to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Ample.