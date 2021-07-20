Police In Canterbury launch sex attack investigation

Images of a man have been released by officers investigating a report of a sexual assault in Canterbury.

At around 11pm on 9 July 2021, it was reported that two men had been seen trying to lead a woman against her will into an alleyway near the Westgate Towers.

Members of the public intervened and came to the assistance of the woman.

Police attended and following enquiries an 18-year-old man from Canterbury was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Detectives investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as he may have information which could assist enquiries.

If you know the man in the CCTV images, or have any information regarding the incident, contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/120714/21.