Man launch manhunt after flasher spotted near children Maidstone Park

Kent Police is appealing for information following a report of a man committing an indecent act in Maidstone.

The suspect is reported to have exposed himself at a park in Mallards Way whilst children were nearby, at around 2.50pm on Friday 16 July 2021.

He is described as being white, in his late 40s and of slim build, and was wearing blue and orange shorts but no top.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are encouraged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/127145/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

You