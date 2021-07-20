Man charged over Dartford stabbing

A wounding with intent charge has been authorised following a serious assault in Dartford.

At around 6pm on Saturday 17 July a disturbance involving several men took place in Lowfield Street, with a 26-year-old man from Erith sustaining an injury which is consistent with a stab wound.

Hinzague Hanson, 21, of Zion Place, Gravesend, was arrested on suspicion of assault the following evening and has since been charged and remanded in custody to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 20 July 2021.

The assault victim was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and remains in hospital, under arrest, in a stable condition.

Two other men, aged 39 and 26, were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. They have been bailed, pending further enquiries, until 11 and 13 August respectively.

Witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police are urged to call the appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/126283/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org