Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward following a suspected arson attack in Welling.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at approximately 11:06pm on Wednesday, 15 July to a fire on South Gipsy Road, Welling.

Officers and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended and the fire was extinguished at approximately 12.30am.

The cause of the fire is being treated as arson.

There were no injuries. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Danny Banks, from the Serious and Complex Investigations Unit, said: “My team of officers have been working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident. I thank everyone who has already come forward to police to assist with the investigation. We are following up all lines of enquiry and all allegations made to us.

“Police remain in regular contact with the family and they are being kept up to date as to the progress of the investigation. My heartfelt sympathies go out to them during what has been an unimaginably difficult time. I thank them for their continued support as enquiries are ongoing.

“This incident has been well publicised and whilst we appreciate that the public wish to support the family, we ask that all information is provided to us directly. I also urge the public to refrain from undertaking their own investigations in relation to this case.”

“We ask that anyone with information relating to this incident calls police on 101 or tweets @MetCC quoting CAD 8350/14July. No piece of information is insignificant. It is vital we hear from you.”

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.