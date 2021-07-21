Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following the sexual assault of a teenager.

On Friday, 2 July at around 7.30pm, the victim, a 15-year-old male in his school uniform, boarded the Route 179 bus near Ilford station and sat on the top deck at the rear of the bus.

The suspect followed the victim and sat next to him, allegedly trying to engage the victim in sexual conversation which he ignored.

The suspect then sexually touched the victim several times.

After 20 minutes of being touched several times, the victim got off the bus and informed his mother of what had happened and police were alerted.

The suspect exited the bus several stops later at Southend Road – Woodford Green bus stop.

The victim filmed the suspect on his mobile phone and detectives have released an image of the man they wish to speak to. He is described as a male of Eastern European appearance, about 35 years of age with receding short brown hair and roughly shaven.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Dougall, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Do you recall seeing this man in the local area? Were you on the Route 179 bus and witnessed an incident taking place? If you know or saw anything, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, please come forward to us. It is vital we identify this man.”

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is urged to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting CAD 8095/02July.