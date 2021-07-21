Detectives are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured after falling from the window of a property in Haringey.

Police were called at 9.05pm on Friday, 9 July, to reports of a woman in her 50s who had been injured after a fall in West Green Road, N15.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her condition was assessed as non-life-threatening, although she continues to receive treatment for her injuries.

One person was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and subsequently bailed.

Enquiries into how the woman fell are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7449/09Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.