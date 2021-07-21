Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium following the Euro 2020 final

Shortly after 11.50pm on Sunday, 11 July, the victim – a 21-year-old man – left the stadium and returned to his car which was parked in the ‘yellow car park’ in nearby Rutherford Way.

He was approached by two men who engaged him in conversation. A short time later he was assaulted and held by one of the men while his watch was removed from his wrist.

The victim was understandably shaken but did not sustain any lasting injuries.

Officers attended but the suspects had left the scene prior to their arrival.

On Sunday, 18 July, a 24-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed to return on a date in mid August.

Detectives still want to hear from anyone who was in the car park at the time of the incident.

One person who was there when officers arrived claimed to have captured the incident on their dash cam but left before providing his details. Detectives are very keen to speak to this person and to obtain any footage he has.

They would also like to speak to anyone else who witnessed the incident. The car park was busy with the match having finished just a short time before and it is likely that others saw what happened or got it on camera.

They have also taken the unusual step of releasing an image of the watch that was stolen. The design is distinctive and there are only a small number in circulation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has been approached with a view to purchasing the watch is urged to contact the investigation team on 0777 667 3655.