Detectives are renewing appeals for help to trace a man they want to identify following anti-Semitic abuse on bus.

Officers from the Met’s Road & Transport Command continue work to identify the man pictured after a passenger on a bus in central London was subjected to a torrent of anti-Semitic abuse.

The incident happened at around 11.33pm on Saturday, 3 July. A man was reported to have made anti-Semitic comments and threats towards a man on a route 113 bus near Oxford Circus.

Officers are aware of a video posted on social media following the incident and are in contact with the victim.

Despite extensive enquiries the man has not been identified at this time. There have been no arrests.

DCI Michael Dougall, Crime Manager of RTPC CID said: “The Met takes hate crime extremely seriously. Incidents of this nature against any individual or group will not be tolerated and have no place in our city. The victim of this abuse was simply on his way home on the bus. No one should have to go through that experience and we will act quickly and robustly in response to all reported crimes of this nature.

“Someone must recognise this man so please do the right thing and contact police.”

Siwan Hayward, Director of Compliance, Policing Operations and Security at TfL: “We are appalled by the shocking incidents. All our customers have the right to travel without fear of abuse or intimidation, and hate crime has absolutely no place on our network. We stand against hate crime and are looking into these incidents urgently with the police. We urge anyone who experiences or witnesses hate crime to report it to the police immediately. It’s important that people tell us so we can stop it from happening again.”

Anybody with any information about this man should call 101 quoting CAD 1440/4July or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you experience hate crime of any kind, we would urge you to report it. Officers are ready to investigate offences and support anyone who has been affected by someone else’s prejudice, ignorance or violence. To report a hate crime, call police on 101, report online or tweet @MetCC. If there is an immediate risk or an emergency situation, always call 999.

TfL has recently been working closely with communities affected by hate crime to better understand what role it can play in tackling it on the transport network, supporting victims and preventing all forms of racism, bias and prejudice.

A hate crime is any crime perceived by the victim or any other person to be motivated by hostility on the grounds of five main characteristics: race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity.

If you have experienced hate crime you can receive specialist advice and support here: https://www.catch-hatecrime.org.uk/