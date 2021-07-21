Search for Emily Batt, missing from Brighton

Police are searching for Emily Batt, 16, who has been missing from her home Brighton since Monday morning 19 July, when she said she was going to the beach.

Information received since suggests that she may have gone to the Islington area of London to meet a male.

Emily is described as being of mixed race, 5’3”, of slim build with very long braided blonde hair. She was wearing a pink and white camo crop top, pink and grey camo jogging bottoms and grey fluffy sliders, and was carrying an ASDA carrier bag containing clothes.

Anyone who sees Emily or who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting Sussex serial 1664 of 19/07.