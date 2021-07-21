Police are appealing for witnesses following the sexual assault of a 42-year-old woman in Milton Park

The incident happened between 5.30am and 7.30am on Monday morning (July 19). The a man unknown to her sexually assaulted her over her clothing.

The man had accompanied the victim on foot from St Mary’s Hospital to Milton Park.

The woman involved is currently being supported by specialist officers.

We would like to speak with a man in connection with the incident. He is described as:

Black Aged in his mid to late 20s Short, dark, curly hair Around 6foot tall Of slim to medium build Wearing a dark green rugby top with a yellow collar, possibly a Springboks rugby top, and grey jogging bottoms.

Officers have been in the area conducting a number of enquiries, and are now turning to the public for any information that could assist our investigation.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you know someone matching this description?