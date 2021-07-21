First picture of Teen killed in E scooter hit and run in Bromley

Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Bromley continue to appeal for information as the teenager who died following the incident has been named.

Police were called to Southborough Lane at approximately 1.20am on Sunday, 18 July following reports of a collision involving a car and an e-scooter.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a 16-year-old boy, who had been riding the e-scooter, with serious injuries.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he sadly died. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

He has been named as Junior Shay Alexander, who lived locally.

In a statement, Junior’s parents, said: “We are still in shock and struggling to come to terms with the fact that our beautiful son is gone. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson and all those who knew him loved him. As we continue to deal with his unbearable loss we would ask that any witnesses to the incident please contact police. Any information – no matter how small – could be relevant.”

The driver of the car involved in the collision, a red Fiat Punto, did not stop at the scene.

The vehicle was discovered later the same morning in Southwood Close, Bromley.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death by dangerous driving and providing a positive alcohol breath test. He was taken into custody and later released on bail pending further enquiries. Next due on a date in early August.

Officers are also investigating the disappearance of the e-scooter that was being ridden at the time of the collision. It is believed to have been stolen from the scene.

On Monday 19 July a 46-year-old man attended a south London police station in possession of the e-scooter. He was arrested on suspicion of theft and later released under investigation.

Anyone who saw the collision, witnessed the removal of the e-scooter, or who saw a red Fiat Punto being driven in the area at around 1.20am, is urged to call police on 0208 285 1574, providing the reference 775/18JUL.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Local residents are also urged to check doorbell video cameras and drivers who were in the area are asked to look back on dash-cam footage, to see if they have captured anything related to the collision or the vehicles involved.