A 30-year-old man from Portsmouth is to appear in court charged with endangering the Red Funnel ferry ‘Red Osprey’, with his actions likely to have caused death or serious injury

Sean Michael Gower, of Harwich Road in the Paulsgrove area of Portsmouth, will appear before the Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with 2 maritime offences, namely misconduct of Master/crew likely to endanger ships/structures/individuals and owner/master/person responsible for conduct of vessel contravene the Merchant Shipping Regulations.

Mr Gower is accused of deliberately cutting across the bow of the Red Funnel ferry at a distance of just 8 metres on a 6.5m RIB. He is also accused of impeding the passage of the same ferry in the Inner Fairway at Cowes.

The charges have been brought against Sean Gower by the Maritime Coastguard Agency under the Merchant Shipping Act 1995.