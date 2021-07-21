Investigators are appealing for information regarding a report of criminal damage in Maidstone

The incident happened at around 12.10am on 12 July 2021, when it is alleged a man damaged a window at a public house in Upper Stone Street.

CCTV image

Officers are now able to issue a CCTV image of a person who they believe could help with their enquiries.

Investigating officer, PC James Cregan, said: ‘While the image is blurred, there will be members of the public who know this person and recognise him from the CCTV image. It is one these people who we are hoping will call the appeal line.’

Can you help?

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/121941/21.