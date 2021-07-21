A woman was more than 10 times the drug-driving limit when she struck a pedestrian, pinning him against another vehicle.

Amy Godfrey was driving a blue Mitsubishi Shogun when the collision occurred within metres of her address in Canberra Place, Horsham, about 6.55am on 26 May 2020.

The 36-year-old, who is unemployed, then continued to drive and park her vehicle, before entering her home without checking on the welfare of the victim.

The pedestrian – a 28-year-old local man – sustained injuries including a broken arm and fractured pelvis, and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remained for several days.

Police attended the scene and Godfrey was arrested at her address.

She failed a DrugWipe test which showed she had 518mcg benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood in her system. The legal limit is 50mcg.

She was subsequently arrested, and charged with drug-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She initially denied the offences, but pleaded guilty just before the case was due to go to trial.

At Lewes Crown Court on 8 July, Godfrey was sentenced to a total of 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and must take an extended re-test if she wishes to drive again.

Investigating officer, PC Steve Bucksey, of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “This incident demonstrates the serious consequences of drug-driving.

“Godfrey was more than 10 times the legal limit and continued driving despite knowing she had hit someone.

“The serious injuries sustained by the victim has prevented him from working and has meant he has been unable to provide for his family.”

If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

A minimum 12 month ban;

An unlimited fine;

A possible prison sentence;

A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

An increase in your car insurance costs;

Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.