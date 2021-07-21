An investigation into thefts from vehicles in Ashford has resulted in a woman being charged with multiple offences

Louise Ashdown, of Park Place, Ashford, was charged on 20 July 2021 with four counts of stealing from vehicles following an investigation by the Ashford Victim Based Crime Team.

Officers had charged the 40-year-old after receiving reports that items including sunglasses, money, clothing and a laptop had been taken from vehicles in the town between 9 and 13 July 2021.

She was further charged with attempting to steal from a Porsche Boxster on 10 July.

Ms Ashdown was also charged with one count of shoplifting from Tesco in Folkestone to the value of £152.22 on 20 June.

She was remanded in custody and due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 21 July.