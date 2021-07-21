BREAKING BROMLEY KENT LONDON

A teenage girl has been airlifted after a she was slashed in Bexley

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at approximately 5.28pm to Bexley High Street to reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended the scene and found a 19-year-old female with slash wounds.
At this stage, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.