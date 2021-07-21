Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at approximately 5.28pm to Bexley High Street to reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended the scene and found a 19-year-old female with slash wounds.
At this stage, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
A teenage girl has been airlifted after a she was slashed in Bexley
57 mins ago
1 Min Read
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at approximately 5.28pm to Bexley High Street to reports of a stabbing.
You may also like
BREAKING • Colchester • ESSEX
Colchester: Appeal following stabbing
2 months ago
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Two charged with Gillingham burglary
January 26, 2020
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Fire crews called to Dartford Heath a blaze in Kent
12 months ago
BREAKING
Man jailed for rape and domestic abuse
June 21, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
£10,000 Reward offered for Information in Lucy Murder
August 9, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Two men fighting for there lives after elephant and castle stabbing
September 2, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • WINCHESTER
Two dead in A272 Cheesefoot Head Horror Crash
January 31, 2020
BREAKING
Have you seen missing Kevin from Luton?
June 24, 2019
BREAKING • LAMBETH
Man has died after Lambeth Street fight
July 2, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Arsonist attack cash machines in Folkstone
May 21, 2018
BREAKING • COVID19 • HORNCHURCH • LONDON
Fire crews called to cell alight at HM Wormwood Scrubs
April 5, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • ROCHESTER
Drink Driver arrested after Vehicle overturns in Rochester
April 16, 2020
BREAKING
Police investigate reports of gunshots in Cheapside
January 18, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Fire crews scrambled after microwave fire in Hythe Flat
January 22, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19
UK chief medical officers asking for Teir 5 lockdown
7 months ago
BREAKING • ESSEX
Taxi driver involved in Violent Assault
June 15, 2018
BREAKING • BRENT • LONDON
Officers responded to an unlicensed music event in #Brent
July 8, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Man arrested on suspicion of Dartford murder
2 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Cyclist Killed in M3 fatal collision near Fleet
May 6, 2016
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Underage drug driver arrested by Police
April 12, 2019
A40 • ACTON • BREAKING • LONDON
Police car involved in collision with van on busy A40 Junction
May 31, 2020
BERMONDSEY • BREAKING • KENT • LONDON
Folkestone county line dealer jailed
2 months ago
BREAKING • LEYTON
Leyton station closed due to Police incident
May 30, 2019
BOURNEMOUTH • DORSET • LATEST NEWS
CCTV released after Taxi Road rage incident
March 12, 2019
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Weapon recovered as Kent Murder manhunt continues
December 21, 2019
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Armed Police called to Gillingham
May 16, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Police launch Probe after second Acid attack in London
November 3, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Police called to Downs Road following Collison
August 8, 2018