A23 Brixton Road between Acre Lane and Atlantic Road in South West London has been closed following a stabbing. Armed Police were called to the area at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday evening following reports that a person has been stabbed a number of times. A crime scene has been established and an investigation has been launched after the attack took place outside Holland and Barratt health store. The victim was treated at the scene by Paramedics from the London Ambulance service. Their injuries have been reported to be life-changing. A large crowd had to be moved back by police. Buses in the area have been severely affected by the closure. Doctors from the London Air ambulance were also scrambled to the scene to support medics and Police who gave first aid to the victim. The Met Police have been approached for comment More to follow
Brixton Road has been closed in both directions following a life changing stabbing attack
3 hours ago
1 Min Read
