A drug dealer who caused fatal injuries to a man in Hackney after he punched and stamped on him has been convicted of murder

Romayne Husbands, 28 of no fixed address, was found guilty on Wednesday, 21 July, by a jury after a four-week trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Husbands pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine at the start of the trial.

He will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.

The court heard how on 25 April 2020 at around 12:30hrs, the victim, 27-year-old Jay John, was in Trinity Close, E8, outside the communal door of a block of flats when Husbands attacked him.

Witnesses described how, unprovoked, Husbands punched Jay once in the face and then stamped four to six times on his upper body area.

Husbands was arrested a short time later by officers called to the scene. He was arrested in a nearby flat and found to have discarded 59 grams of cocaine.

Jay was found unconscious, but breathing, on the floor in Trinity Close. He was treated by police officers and paramedics at the scene for a wound to the back of his head, he also had facial injuries including a fractured eye socket and cuts and bruising to his face, lips and jaw.

The London Air Ambulance attended the scene and Jay was transported to hospital.

However, Jay sadly died the next day, 26 April 2020, in hospital. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as head injuries.

A murder investigation was launched and detectives linked Husbands to the scene via blood found on his trainers.

Detective Sergeant Ben Dalloway, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This was an extremely violent assault by Romayne Husbands in which he stamped on Mr John numerous times, leaving him for dead. I would like to express my gratitude to the members of the public who witnessed the harrowing event and had the courage to attend court and give evidence. Without your assistance this conviction would not have been possible.

“Romayne Husbands is a drug dealer which I believe accounts for his presence at the scene on that day and, to some extent, his erratic and violent behaviour.

“Finally, I would like to express my condolences to Mr John’s family and friends, our thoughts are with you and I hope you can find some closure now the legal proceedings have come to an end.”