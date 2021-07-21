Murder investigation launched in Brixton after man is stabbed to death with one person arrested near by

A23 Brixton Road between Acre Lane and Atlantic Road in South West London has been closed following a stabbing. Armed Police were called to the area at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday evening following reports that a person has been stabbed a number of times. A crime scene has been established and an investigation has been launched after the attack took place outside Holland and Barratt health store. The victim was treated at the scene by Paramedics from the London Ambulance service. Their injuries have been reported to be life-changing. A large crowd had to be moved back by police. Buses in the area have been severely affected by the closure. Doctors from the London Air ambulance were also scrambled to the scene to support medics and Police who gave first aid to the victim.

A spokesman for the Met police said:

Police were called at 8.18pm on Wednesday, 21 July to reports of an assault close to Brixton Underground Station.

Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his early 20s, suffering from a stab injury. They immediately provided first aid.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended but despite their efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene at the 8.45pm.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by officers. Formal identification has not taken place.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A man was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7056/21Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.