Officers investigating drug supply in Southwark have made 12 arrests following an eight month proactive operation

On Wednesday, 21 July, officers from Southwark Safer Neighbourhoods team and the local CID, along with officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime, led an operation focused on the disruption of suspected offenders operating in the Peckham and Old Kent Road areas.

Officers, assisted by the Met’s Territorial Support Group (TSG) and colleagues from the National Crime Agency (NCA), targeted 16 addresses in south London in raids starting early on Wednesday morning.

In total, 12 males – aged between 16 and 55 – were arrested on suspicion of offences including supply of Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Searches at the addresses have concluded and officers have seized a quantity of what is believed to be Class A and Class B drugs, as well as a stash of cash.

The investigation was launched in December 2020 after officers identified a number of people involved in drug supply across Southwark.

The early stages of the investigation revealed to officers that there were a large amount of drugs lines operating in the area. Those believed to be concerned in the supply were subsequently targeted as part of the long running operation.

The operation involved more than 200 officers from the Met, as well as a number of officers from the NCA.

Neighbourhood Inspector Tom Cornish, from the Central South Basic Command Unit, which covers Lambeth and Southwark, said: “This morning’s activity is a direct result of months and months of hard work by officers. The public have played an important role in providing information that has assisted us in the dismantling of these drug lines. Concerns of drug dealing in the area were raised and we have acted to put a stop to this pernicious activity.

“We know that drug dealing is closely linked to violence we see on the streets of London and cause great misery in our communities. That is exactly why disrupting the supply of drugs is a central part of our work to continue to tackle violence in the capital.

“By disrupting these drug supply lines, we have hopefully prevented associated violent incidents from occurring in the future.”

All those arrested have been taken to police stations in south London.

